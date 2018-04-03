Analysts Set Cognex Co. (CGNX) Price Target at $66.40

Shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.40.

CGNX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. BidaskClub cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. ValuEngine cut Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $80.00 price objective on Cognex and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th.

In other news, Director Anthony Sun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.49, for a total value of $564,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 294,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,622,860.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Cognex by 218.6% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,982 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $916,000 after buying an additional 10,280 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in Cognex during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,796,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cognex by 38.6% during the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 395,000 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $24,158,000 after buying an additional 110,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CGNX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,820,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,047,072. Cognex has a 1-year low of $39.74 and a 1-year high of $72.99. The stock has a market cap of $9,118.26, a PE ratio of 55.27 and a beta of 1.54.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Cognex had a return on equity of 24.23% and a net margin of 23.69%. The business had revenue of $180.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 39.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts expect that Cognex will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognex declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 15th that permits the company to repurchase $150.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the scientific and technical instruments company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 2nd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.33%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 1st. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.37%.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation (Cognex) is a provider of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks, primarily in manufacturing processes, where vision is required. The Company operates through the machine vision technology segment. The Company’s machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, such as mobile phones, aspirin bottles and automobile tires, by locating, identifying, inspecting and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

