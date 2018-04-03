Analysts Set Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) Target Price at $80.55

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $80.55.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 28th. UBS began coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sii Investments Inc. WI raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 11.2% in the third quarter. Sii Investments Inc. WI now owns 6,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Welch Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Welch Investments LLC now owns 54,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,625,000 after buying an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison by 10.4% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,168 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $578,000 after buying an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 40,409 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 21,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ED opened at $77.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $24,192.35, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.05. Consolidated Edison has a 52-week low of $73.73 and a 52-week high of $89.70.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.64 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 12.67%. Consolidated Edison’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Consolidated Edison will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th were given a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.71%. This is an increase from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 13th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.93%.

Consolidated Edison, Inc (Con Edison) is a holding company. The Company operates through its subsidiaries, which include Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc (O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc (the Clean Energy Businesses) and Con Edison Transmission, Inc (Con Edison Transmission).

