Analysts Set Entergy (ETR) Price Target at $83.55

Shares of Entergy (NYSE:ETR) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $83.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ETR shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Entergy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. Bank of America raised shares of Entergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Entergy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $101.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on shares of Entergy in a report on Friday, February 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company.

Shares of NYSE ETR opened at $78.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14,241.09, a P/E ratio of 10.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.47. Entergy has a 12-month low of $71.95 and a 12-month high of $87.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.65.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.34. Entergy had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.79%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Entergy will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.02, for a total transaction of $39,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Alyson M. Mount sold 10,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.50, for a total transaction of $816,086.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 190.5% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 30,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,444,000 after purchasing an additional 19,693 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Capital LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 13.2% in the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 105,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,067,000 after purchasing an additional 12,285 shares in the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 51,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Entergy by 200.6% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 130,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,615,000 after purchasing an additional 87,031 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It generates electricity through gas/oil, nuclear, coal, hydro, and solar power sources. The company's Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Mississippi, Texas, and Louisiana, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

