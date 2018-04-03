Analysts Set Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (HEP) Price Target at $31.63

Holly Energy Partners, L.P. (NYSE:HEP) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the ten brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.63.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HEP. Goldman Sachs cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Scotiabank set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Holly Energy Partners and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Holly Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $33.00 price objective (down previously from $34.00) on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Holly Energy Partners in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HEP. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 46.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $197,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Koch Industries Inc. bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Holly Energy Partners by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Holly Energy Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Holly Energy Partners stock traded down $0.71 on Friday, hitting $28.81. 15,475 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 189,132. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Holly Energy Partners has a one year low of $27.50 and a one year high of $37.56. The company has a market capitalization of $3,107.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.75.

Holly Energy Partners (NYSE:HEP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.06. Holly Energy Partners had a net margin of 42.93% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The business had revenue of $129.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $117.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Holly Energy Partners will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

About Holly Energy Partners

Holly Energy Partners, L.P., (HEP) is engaged in the business of operating a system of petroleum product and crude pipelines, storage tanks, distribution terminals, loading rack facilities and refinery processing units in West Texas, New Mexico, Utah, Nevada, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Kansas, Arizona, Idaho and Washington.

