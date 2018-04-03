Analysts Set HubSpot Inc (HUBS) Price Target at $95.13

Shares of HubSpot Inc (NYSE:HUBS) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eleven have issued a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $96.71.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on HUBS shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HubSpot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 20th. JPMorgan Chase increased their target price on HubSpot from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 12th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on HubSpot to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore ISI downgraded HubSpot from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on HubSpot from $105.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In other HubSpot news, CFO John Kinzer sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total transaction of $2,276,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 85,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,783,170.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Julia Herendeen sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $103,450.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,500 shares of company stock worth $10,920,935 in the last quarter. 12.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $269,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,238,000. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,393,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in HubSpot during the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. Finally, Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in HubSpot by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 174,889 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,460,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUBS opened at $107.50 on Friday. HubSpot has a 1-year low of $58.45 and a 1-year high of $124.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.38.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The software maker reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.02. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 16.27% and a negative net margin of 10.57%. The business had revenue of $106.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.60 million. analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides cloud-based marketing and sales software platform that enables businesses to deliver an inbound experience. Its software platform features integrated applications to help businesses to convert visitors into leads, close leads into customers and customers to become promoters of those businesses.

