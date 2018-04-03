Analysts Set Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (KLIC) Price Target at $28.38

Shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KLIC. Whale Rock Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,608,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,631,996 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,385,000 after purchasing an additional 685,907 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 63.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,458,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,482,000 after purchasing an additional 564,072 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,359,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 71.1% in the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 392,951 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,562,000 after purchasing an additional 163,268 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.23% of the company’s stock.

KLIC opened at $24.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1,766.00, a P/E ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.20. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 12 month low of $18.22 and a 12 month high of $28.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.08, a current ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $213.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.48 million. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a net margin of 3.10% and a return on equity of 16.70%. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.22 EPS. equities analysts expect that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kulicke and Soffa Industries

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures and sells capital equipment and expendable tools, as well as services, maintains, repairs and upgrades equipment, all used to assemble semiconductor devices. The Company supplies a range of bonding equipment. The Company operates through two segments: Equipment and Expendable Tools.

