Analysts Set LifePoint Health (LPNT) PT at $54.20

Shares of LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $54.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LPNT. BidaskClub upgraded shares of LifePoint Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Thursday, March 22nd. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of LifePoint Health to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $46.00 target price (down from $50.00) on shares of LifePoint Health in a research note on Monday, February 26th.

Shares of LPNT stock opened at $46.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1,831.95, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.70. LifePoint Health has a 52-week low of $41.45 and a 52-week high of $67.95.

LifePoint Health (NASDAQ:LPNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. LifePoint Health had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 6.34%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that LifePoint Health will post 4.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman William F. Carpenter III acquired 21,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $46.80 per share, with a total value of $1,000,022.40. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chairman now owns 482,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,588,862.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider David M. Dill sold 45,000 shares of LifePoint Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.52, for a total transaction of $2,183,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 252,673 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,259,693.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 28.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 795,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 177,329 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of LifePoint Health during the third quarter worth about $811,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,762,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,751,000 after purchasing an additional 28,721 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 26.4% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 132,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,757,000 after purchasing an additional 27,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of LifePoint Health by 3.2% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 84,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,920,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669 shares in the last quarter.

LifePoint Health Company Profile

LifePoint Health, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates community hospitals, regional health systems, physician practices, outpatient centers, and post-acute facilities in the United States. Its hospitals provide a range of medical and surgical services, such as general surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, rehabilitation, and pediatric, as well as specialized services, including open-heart surgery, skilled nursing, psychiatric care, and neuro-surgery.

