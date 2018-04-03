Analysts Set Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (MTD) Price Target at $642.44

Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $642.44.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $550.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $675.00 to $630.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $685.00 to $692.00 in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, insider La Guerroniere Marc De sold 3,000 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $640.00, for a total value of $1,920,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,920,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Waldemar Rauch sold 4,500 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.18, for a total transaction of $2,763,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,955,204.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 28,268 shares of company stock valued at $17,497,059. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTD. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 201.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 210,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $130,161,000 after acquiring an additional 140,300 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 98,611.4% during the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 86,866 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $53,815,000 after acquiring an additional 86,778 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,608,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at $30,957,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 349.8% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 56,728 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $35,144,000 after acquiring an additional 44,115 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MTD stock opened at $588.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14,439.79, a P/E ratio of 41.34, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.14. Mettler-Toledo International has a 12 month low of $472.44 and a 12 month high of $697.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $778.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.26 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 13.80% and a return on equity of 94.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.28 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International will post 20.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The Company operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations and Other. The Company manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics and food retailing applications.

