Analysts Set Sanderson Farms, Inc. (SAFM) PT at $125.25

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $125.25.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $136.00) on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Thursday, December 14th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Monday, December 18th. BidaskClub cut shares of Sanderson Farms from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Buckingham Research started coverage on shares of Sanderson Farms in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $122.00 price objective for the company.

In related news, Director John Bierbusse sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.38, for a total transaction of $90,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,944 shares in the company, valued at $1,558,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of SAFM. Saturna Capital CORP purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $274,000. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the 4th quarter worth approximately $260,000. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Sanderson Farms by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 417 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SAFM stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.66. 181,639 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,154. Sanderson Farms has a 12 month low of $101.83 and a 12 month high of $176.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $2,681.38, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10 and a beta of 0.49.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.71). Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 8.96% and a return on equity of 19.30%. The firm had revenue of $771.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $764.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.02 EPS. Sanderson Farms’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts anticipate that Sanderson Farms will post 9.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Sanderson Farms

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company. The Company is engaged in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh and frozen chicken, and also preparation, processing, marketing and distribution of processed and minimally prepared chicken. It sells ice pack, chill pack, bulk pack and frozen chicken, in whole, cut-up and boneless form, under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, casual dining operators, customers reselling frozen chicken into export markets.

