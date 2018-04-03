Analysts Set Sierra Wireless (SWIR) Price Target at $24.82

Shares of Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the sixteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.82.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SWIR shares. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Sierra Wireless from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th.

NASDAQ:SWIR traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.35. 72,070 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 367,300. The stock has a market capitalization of $593.54, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.97 and a beta of 2.76. Sierra Wireless has a 1 year low of $15.10 and a 1 year high of $31.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $183.53 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.28 million. Sierra Wireless had a net margin of 0.60% and a return on equity of 4.82%. equities research analysts predict that Sierra Wireless will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 16.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,715,805 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,891,000 after acquiring an additional 236,807 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 35.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 432,700 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,849,000 after acquiring an additional 114,416 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 406,457 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,310,000 after acquiring an additional 37,367 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 374,827 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,665,000 after acquiring an additional 94,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Sierra Wireless by 13.5% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,500 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after acquiring an additional 28,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 25.74% of the company’s stock.

Sierra Wireless Company Profile

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

