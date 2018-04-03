Analysts Set Sixt SE (SIX2) PT at $79.15

Sixt SE (ETR:SIX2) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €79.15 ($97.72).

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €88.40 ($109.14) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Warburg Research set a €86.50 ($106.79) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 15th. Commerzbank set a €93.00 ($114.81) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 29th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €86.00 ($106.17) price target on shares of Sixt and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Sixt in a research note on Friday, March 16th.

Shares of Sixt stock opened at €88.05 ($108.70) on Friday. Sixt has a fifty-two week low of €47.22 ($58.30) and a fifty-two week high of €92.45 ($114.14).

Sixt Company Profile

Sixt SE, through its subsidiaries, provides mobility services for private and business customers worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vehicle Rental and Leasing. The Rental segment rents various utility vehicles and trucks; offers international holiday car rental services; provides mobility services for business travelers, as well as for sightseeing or special occasions; and offers luxury saloons and sports cars or SUVs, car sharing products, and chauffer and transfer services.

