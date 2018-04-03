Analysts Set The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) PT at $4.81

Shares of The Rubicon Project Inc (NYSE:RUBI) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.81.

Several brokerages have recently commented on RUBI. SunTrust Banks upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 15th. ValuEngine upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upgraded The Rubicon Project from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd.

Get The Rubicon Project alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RUBI. Anson Funds Management LP purchased a new position in The Rubicon Project during the fourth quarter worth about $622,000. Ardsley Advisory Partners bought a new stake in The Rubicon Project during the 4th quarter worth about $131,000. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 642,102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 188,833 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 636,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,190,000 after acquiring an additional 48,739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in The Rubicon Project by 39.5% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 219,672 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 62,257 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUBI stock traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $1.94. The stock had a trading volume of 104,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 714,228. The Rubicon Project has a 12-month low of $1.48 and a 12-month high of $6.28. The stock has a market cap of $95.60, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.34.

The Rubicon Project (NYSE:RUBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 14th. The software maker reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The Rubicon Project had a negative net margin of 99.51% and a negative return on equity of 23.33%. The business had revenue of $31.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.53 million. equities research analysts forecast that The Rubicon Project will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

ILLEGAL ACTIVITY WARNING: “Analysts Set The Rubicon Project Inc (RUBI) PT at $4.81” was published by Macon Daily and is the property of of Macon Daily. If you are reading this news story on another publication, it was illegally copied and republished in violation of United States & international copyright law. The legal version of this news story can be viewed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/analysts-set-the-rubicon-project-inc-rubi-pt-at-4-81-updated.html.

The Rubicon Project Company Profile

The Rubicon Project, Inc offers a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of advertising for buyers and sellers. The Company’s solution enables buyers and sellers to purchase and sell a range of advertising units, including display and video; utilizing various inventory types, including direct sale of inventory and real-time bidding (RTB), and across digital channels, including mobile Web, mobile application and desktop, as well as across various out of home channels, such as digital billboards.

Receive News & Ratings for The Rubicon Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Rubicon Project and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.