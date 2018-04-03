Analysts Set Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) Target Price at $4.95

Shares of Vitamin Shoppe Inc (NYSE:VSI) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.95.

VSI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Vitamin Shoppe from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vitamin Shoppe from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 21st.

Get Vitamin Shoppe alerts:

VSI stock traded up $0.15 on Friday, reaching $4.20. The company had a trading volume of 49,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 667,898. Vitamin Shoppe has a 12-month low of $2.95 and a 12-month high of $20.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $94.39, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.75 and a beta of 0.64.

Vitamin Shoppe (NYSE:VSI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.03. Vitamin Shoppe had a positive return on equity of 3.13% and a negative net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $268.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $269.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts expect that Vitamin Shoppe will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

In other Vitamin Shoppe news, major shareholder Shah Capital Management purchased 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.83 per share, with a total value of $1,149,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vintage Capital Management Llc purchased 234,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.36 per share, for a total transaction of $1,021,735.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 1,000,639 shares of company stock worth $4,387,647. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VSI. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the third quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 122.8% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,320 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 17,260 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Vitamin Shoppe during the third quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its position in shares of Vitamin Shoppe by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 63,860 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,079 shares during the period. 89.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COPYRIGHT VIOLATION WARNING: “Analysts Set Vitamin Shoppe Inc (VSI) Target Price at $4.95” was originally posted by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are reading this piece of content on another domain, it was illegally stolen and reposted in violation of international copyright & trademark law. The original version of this piece of content can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/analysts-set-vitamin-shoppe-inc-vsi-target-price-at-4-95-updated.html.

About Vitamin Shoppe

Vitamin Shoppe, Inc (VSI) is a multi-channel specialty retailer and contract manufacturer of vitamins, minerals, herbs, specialty supplements, sports nutrition, and other health and wellness products. The Company operates through three segments: retail, direct and manufacturing. The retail segment includes Vitamin Shoppe, Super Supplements and Vitapath retail store formats.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitamin Shoppe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitamin Shoppe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.