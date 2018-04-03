Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Royal Gold (RGLD)

Royal Gold (NASDAQ: RGLD) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/15/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/14/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Raymond James Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $88.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $90.00.

3/14/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at UBS from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/6/2018 – Royal Gold was given a new $89.00 price target on by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/1/2018 – Royal Gold was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

2/26/2018 – Royal Gold had its price target lowered by analysts at Raymond James Financial from $93.00 to $90.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

2/9/2018 – Royal Gold had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from $100.00 to $102.50. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

2/8/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

2/2/2018 – Royal Gold was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

Shares of Royal Gold stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $83.77. The stock had a trading volume of 675,318 shares, compared to its average volume of 600,338. The company has a market cap of $5,485.15, a P/E ratio of 95.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Royal Gold, Inc has a 1-year low of $64.21 and a 1-year high of $94.39.

Get Royal Gold Inc alerts:

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $114.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.79 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 4.31% and a net margin of 13.00%. Royal Gold’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. research analysts forecast that Royal Gold, Inc will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Stefan Wenger sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, is engaged in acquiring and managing precious metal streams, royalties and similar interests. The Company operates through two segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. Its assets are located in Canada, Chile, Dominican Republic, Mexico, the United States, Africa, Australia and Other.

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Gold Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Gold Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.