Analyzing Blackhawk Network (HAWK) and WhiteHorse Finance (WHF)

WhiteHorse Finance (NASDAQ: WHF) and Blackhawk Network (NASDAQ:HAWK) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Blackhawk Network’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WhiteHorse Finance 62.86% 9.46% 5.48% Blackhawk Network -6.98% -18.94% -4.74%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares WhiteHorse Finance and Blackhawk Network’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WhiteHorse Finance $54.80 million 4.69 $34.44 million $1.35 9.27 Blackhawk Network $2.23 billion 1.13 -$155.76 million ($2.77) -16.16

WhiteHorse Finance has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Blackhawk Network. Blackhawk Network is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than WhiteHorse Finance, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

WhiteHorse Finance pays an annual dividend of $1.42 per share and has a dividend yield of 11.3%. Blackhawk Network does not pay a dividend. WhiteHorse Finance pays out 105.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Volatility and Risk

WhiteHorse Finance has a beta of 0.62, suggesting that its stock price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Blackhawk Network has a beta of 0.71, suggesting that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for WhiteHorse Finance and Blackhawk Network, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WhiteHorse Finance 1 1 3 0 2.40 Blackhawk Network 0 10 2 0 2.17

WhiteHorse Finance currently has a consensus price target of $13.80, suggesting a potential upside of 10.22%. Blackhawk Network has a consensus price target of $46.73, suggesting a potential upside of 4.41%. Given WhiteHorse Finance’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe WhiteHorse Finance is more favorable than Blackhawk Network.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.8% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.3% of Blackhawk Network shares are held by institutional investors. 1.4% of WhiteHorse Finance shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Blackhawk Network shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

WhiteHorse Finance beats Blackhawk Network on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WhiteHorse Finance

WhiteHorse Finance, LLC is a business development company.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc. is a prepaid payment network. The Company operates through three segments: U.S. Retail, International, and Incentives & Rewards. The U.S. Retail segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products to consumers at its retail distribution partners and online and the sale of telecom handsets to retail distribution partners for resale to consumers. Its Incentives & Rewards segment is engaged in the sale of prepaid products, software and services to its business clients. It distributes closed loop gift cards in categories, including digital media and e-commerce, dining, electronics, entertainment, fashion and travel. It distributes a range of prepaid wireless or cellular cards. It also provides reloads for reloadable prepaid products, including prepaid telecom accounts and general-purpose reloadable cards. Its incentives businesses provide software, consulting services, program management, reward processing and reward fulfillment to its business clients.

