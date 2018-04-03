Analyzing Blue Hills Bancorp (BHBK) & Webster Bank (WBS)

Blue Hills Bancorp (NASDAQ: BHBK) and Webster Bank (NYSE:WBS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Blue Hills Bancorp and Webster Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blue Hills Bancorp 16.19% 3.47% 0.54% Webster Bank 21.77% 9.91% 0.94%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Blue Hills Bancorp and Webster Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blue Hills Bancorp $101.86 million 5.43 $16.48 million $0.56 36.79 Webster Bank $1.17 billion 4.33 $255.43 million $2.59 21.30

Webster Bank has higher revenue and earnings than Blue Hills Bancorp. Webster Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blue Hills Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.6% of Webster Bank shares are held by institutional investors. 3.7% of Blue Hills Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Webster Bank shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Blue Hills Bancorp and Webster Bank, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blue Hills Bancorp 0 1 1 0 2.50 Webster Bank 1 6 4 0 2.27

Blue Hills Bancorp presently has a consensus target price of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.22%. Webster Bank has a consensus target price of $59.50, indicating a potential upside of 7.85%. Given Blue Hills Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Blue Hills Bancorp is more favorable than Webster Bank.

Volatility & Risk

Blue Hills Bancorp has a beta of 0.08, indicating that its share price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Webster Bank has a beta of 1.08, indicating that its share price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Blue Hills Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Webster Bank pays an annual dividend of $1.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Blue Hills Bancorp pays out 107.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Webster Bank pays out 40.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Webster Bank has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years.

Summary

Webster Bank beats Blue Hills Bancorp on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blue Hills Bancorp

Blue Hills Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company for the Blue Hills Bank (the Bank). Blue Hills Bank is a Massachusetts-chartered savings bank. As of December 31, 2016, the Bank provided financial services to individuals, families, small to mid-size businesses and government and non-profit organizations online and through its 11 full-service branch offices located in Brookline, Dedham, Hyde Park, Milton, Nantucket, Norwood, West Roxbury, and Westwood, Massachusetts. Its primary deposit-taking market includes Norfolk, Suffolk and Nantucket Counties in Massachusetts, and its lending market is primarily based in eastern Massachusetts. Its business consists primarily of accepting deposits from the general public, commercial businesses and government and non-profit organizations, and investing those deposits, together with funds generated from operations and borrowings in one- to four-family residential mortgage loans, commercial business loans and investment securities, among others.

About Webster Bank

Webster Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Webster Bank, National Association that provides financial services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Community Banking, HSA Bank, and Private Banking. The Commercial Banking segment provides lending, deposit, and cash management services to middle market companies; and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, and equipment finance, as well as treasury and payment services, which include government and institutional banking. The Community Banking segment offers deposit and fee-based services, residential mortgages, home equity lines/loans, unsecured consumer loans, and credit cards to consumers, as well as investment and securities-related services, including brokerage and investment advice through a strategic partnership with LPL Financial Holdings Inc. This segment also provides credit, deposit, and cash flow management products to businesses and professional service firms. The HSA Bank segment offers health savings accounts, health reimbursement accounts, flexible spending accounts, and other financial solutions to employers for the benefit of their employees and individuals. The Private Banking segment provides relationship banking services for high net worth clients, not-for-profit organizations, and business clients for asset management, trust, loan, and deposit products and financial planning services. The company also provides its services telephone and mobile banking services, as well as through its Website. As of February 14, 2018, it operated 167 banking centers and 334 ATMs. Webster Financial Corporation was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in Waterbury, Connecticut.

