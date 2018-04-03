Analyzing CGG (CGG) & Ion Geophysical (IO)

CGG (NYSE: CGG) and Ion Geophysical (NYSE:IO) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

CGG pays an annual dividend of $1.38 per share and has a dividend yield of 69.7%. Ion Geophysical does not pay a dividend.

Profitability

This table compares CGG and Ion Geophysical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CGG -39.01% -66.78% -11.14% Ion Geophysical -15.31% -65.84% -6.43%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of CGG shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.5% of Ion Geophysical shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.2% of Ion Geophysical shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

CGG has a beta of 2.58, meaning that its share price is 158% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ion Geophysical has a beta of 2.82, meaning that its share price is 182% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CGG and Ion Geophysical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CGG 0 0 2 0 3.00 Ion Geophysical 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ion Geophysical has a consensus target price of $35.00, suggesting a potential upside of 33.33%. Given Ion Geophysical’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ion Geophysical is more favorable than CGG.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CGG and Ion Geophysical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CGG $1.32 billion 0.03 -$514.90 million N/A N/A Ion Geophysical $197.55 million 1.84 -$30.24 million N/A N/A

Ion Geophysical has lower revenue, but higher earnings than CGG.

Summary

Ion Geophysical beats CGG on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

CGG Company Profile

CGG SA (CGG) is a manufacturer of geophysical equipment. The Company provides marine, land and airborne data acquisition services, as well as a range of other geoscience services, including data imaging, geoscience and petroleum engineering consulting services, and collecting, developing and licensing geological data. Its segments include Contractual Data Acquisition; Geology, Geophysics & Reservoir (GGR); Equipment, and Non-Operated Resources. The Contractual Data Acquisition includes marine, and land and multi-physics. Its GGR segment includes the Multi-client business line and the Subsurface Imaging and Reservoir business lines (processing and imaging of geophysical data, reservoir characterization, geophysical consulting and software services, geological data library and data management solutions). The Equipment segment consists of its manufacturing and sales activities for seismic equipment. It operates through Saturno, a multi-client survey over Santos Basin Offshore Brazil.

Ion Geophysical Company Profile

ION Geophysical Corporation is a technology-focused company. It provides geophysical technology, services and solutions to the global oil and gas industry. Its offerings are designed to enable oil and gas exploration and production (E&P) companies to obtain images of the Earth’s subsurface. It offers services and products through three segments: E&P Technology & Services, E&P Operations Optimization, and Ocean Bottom Services. E&P Technology & Services provides services and products for complex and hard-to-image geologies, such as deepwater subsalt formations in the Gulf of Mexico and offshore East and West Africa and Brazil; unconventional reservoirs, such as those found onshore in shale, tight gas and oil sands formations, and offshore basin-wide seismic data and imaging programs. E&P Operations Optimization combines its Optimization Software and Services and Devices offerings. Ocean Bottom Services consists of OceanGeo, an ocean bottom data acquisition services company.

