Analyzing Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) & Its Rivals

Cowen (NASDAQ: COWN) is one of 31 publicly-traded companies in the “Security brokers & dealers” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Cowen to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Cowen has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cowen’s competitors have a beta of 8.84, indicating that their average stock price is 784% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.4% of Cowen shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 66.3% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Cowen shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.5% of shares of all “Security brokers & dealers” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Cowen and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cowen -9.24% 1.99% 0.59% Cowen Competitors 5.55% 3.62% 5.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Cowen and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cowen 0 1 1 0 2.50 Cowen Competitors 315 1354 1421 67 2.39

Cowen currently has a consensus price target of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 27.82%. As a group, “Security brokers & dealers” companies have a potential downside of 0.31%. Given Cowen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Cowen is more favorable than its competitors.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Cowen and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cowen $658.78 million -$60.88 million N/A Cowen Competitors $5.87 billion $745.79 million 23.76

Cowen’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Cowen.

Summary

Cowen competitors beat Cowen on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc., formerly Cowen Group, Inc., is a financial services company. The Company provides alternative investment management, investment banking, research, sales and trading, and prime brokerage services. It operates through two segments: alternative investment and broker-dealer. The alternative investment segment includes private equity structures, registered investment companies and listed investment vehicles. The broker-dealer segment offers industry focused investment banking for growth-oriented companies, including advisory and global capital markets origination and domain knowledge-driven research, and a sales and trading platform for institutional investors. Its alternative investment platform, which operates under the Ramius name, offers investment products and solutions across the liquidity spectrum to institutional and private clients. Ramius offers investors access to strategies to meet their specific needs, including long/short equity and event driven equity.

