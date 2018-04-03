Head-To-Head Review: CUI Global (CUI) and The Competition

CUI Global (NASDAQ: CUI) is one of 13 public companies in the “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare CUI Global to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, risk, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

58.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 53.6% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.2% of CUI Global shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of shares of all “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

CUI Global has a beta of 0.33, suggesting that its share price is 67% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CUI Global’s peers have a beta of 0.54, suggesting that their average share price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares CUI Global and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CUI Global -15.12% -16.70% -9.79% CUI Global Competitors -1.65% 1.23% -0.42%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CUI Global and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio CUI Global $83.28 million -$12.58 million -7.40 CUI Global Competitors $4.56 billion $203.02 million 23.07

CUI Global’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than CUI Global. CUI Global is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for CUI Global and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CUI Global 0 0 2 0 3.00 CUI Global Competitors 44 166 300 7 2.52

CUI Global currently has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 286.10%. As a group, “Electronic parts & equipment, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 25.00%. Given CUI Global’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe CUI Global is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

CUI Global peers beat CUI Global on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About CUI Global

CUI Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of power and electromechanical components worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Power and Electro-Mechanical, and Energy. The Power and Electromechanical segment offers components, including connectors, speakers, buzzers, test and measurement devices, and control solutions comprising encoders and sensors; and power solutions, such as Novum and ICE Block that addresses power and related accessories to consumer electronics, medical, and defense industries. The Energy segment provides natural gas infrastructure and advanced technology, including metering, odorization, remote telemetry units, and a range of personalized gas engineering solutions to the gas utilities, power generation, emissions, manufacturing, and automotive industries. CUI Global, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is based in Tualatin, Oregon.

