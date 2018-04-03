Culp (CULP) vs. Whirlpool (WHR) Financial Analysis

Whirlpool (NYSE: WHR) and Culp (NYSE:CULP) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Whirlpool has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Culp has a beta of 0.16, indicating that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

90.3% of Whirlpool shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Culp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Whirlpool shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.4% of Culp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Whirlpool pays an annual dividend of $4.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Culp pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Whirlpool pays out 32.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Culp pays out 18.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Whirlpool has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years. Whirlpool is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Whirlpool and Culp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Whirlpool 0 5 1 0 2.17 Culp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Whirlpool currently has a consensus price target of $189.40, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. Given Whirlpool’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Whirlpool is more favorable than Culp.

Profitability

This table compares Whirlpool and Culp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Whirlpool 1.65% 18.36% 5.08% Culp 4.46% 13.46% 9.77%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Whirlpool and Culp’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Whirlpool $21.25 billion 0.50 $350.00 million $13.74 10.95 Culp $309.54 million 1.20 $22.33 million $1.99 14.97

Whirlpool has higher revenue and earnings than Culp. Whirlpool is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Culp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Whirlpool beats Culp on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, dishwashers, mixers, and other small domestic appliances. It also produces hermetic compressors for refrigeration systems. The company markets and distributes its products primarily under the Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, Jenn-Air, Indesit, and Hotpoint. Whirlpool Corporation sells its products to retailers, distributors, dealers, builders, and other manufacturers. The company was founded in 1898 and is headquartered in Benton Harbor, Michigan.

Culp Company Profile

Culp, Inc. manufacturers, sources, markets, and sells mattress fabrics, sewn covers, and cut and sewn kits for use in mattresses, foundations, and other bedding products in North America, the Far East, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Mattress Fabrics and Upholstery Fabrics. The Mattress Fabrics segment offers woven jacquard, knitted, and converted fabrics for use in the production of bedding products, including mattresses, box springs, foundations, and bed components. The Upholstery Fabrics segment provides jacquard woven fabrics, velvets, microdenier suedes, woven dobbies, knitted fabrics, piece-dyed woven products, and polyurethane fabrics for use in the production of residential and commercial upholstered furniture, such as sofas, sofa-beds, chairs, loveseats, recliners, sectionals, office seating, and other institutional settings, as well as for use in fabrics markets. Culp, Inc. was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in High Point, North Carolina.

