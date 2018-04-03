Foresight Energy (FELP) & Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Financial Comparison

Peabody Energy (NYSE: BTU) and Foresight Energy (NYSE:FELP) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Peabody Energy and Foresight Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Peabody Energy 0 2 7 0 2.78 Foresight Energy 0 3 0 0 2.00

Peabody Energy presently has a consensus target price of $42.00, suggesting a potential upside of 11.20%. Foresight Energy has a consensus target price of $4.83, suggesting a potential upside of 35.77%. Given Foresight Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Foresight Energy is more favorable than Peabody Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Peabody Energy and Foresight Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Peabody Energy 14.41% 32.83% 7.50% Foresight Energy -18.78% -3.93% -1.18%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Peabody Energy and Foresight Energy’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Peabody Energy $5.58 billion 0.88 $461.60 million N/A N/A Foresight Energy $954.53 million 0.54 -$215.23 million N/A N/A

Peabody Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Foresight Energy.

Dividends

Peabody Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.46 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Foresight Energy pays an annual dividend of $0.23 per share and has a dividend yield of 6.5%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

79.3% of Peabody Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 6.3% of Foresight Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Peabody Energy beats Foresight Energy on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business. The company operates through six segments: Powder River Basin Mining, Midwestern U.S. Mining, Western U.S. Mining, Australian Metallurgical Mining, Australian Thermal Mining, and Trading and Brokerage. It is involved in mining, preparation, and sale of thermal coal primarily to electric utilities; and metallurgical coal that include hard coking coal, semi-hard coking coal, semi-soft coking coal, and low-volatile pulverized coal injection for industrial customers. The company supplies coal primarily to electricity generators, industrial facilities, and steel manufacturers. It owns interests in 23 coal mining operations located in the United States and Australia. The company also engages in direct and brokered trading of coal and freight-related contracts, as well as provides transportation-related services, which involves financial derivative contracts and physical contracts. As of December 31, 2017, it had 5.2 billion tons of proven and probable coal reserves and approximately 600,000 acres of surface property through ownership and lease agreements. Peabody Energy Corporation was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri. On April 13, 2016, Peabody Energy Corporation and its subsidiaries filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the United States Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Missouri.

Foresight Energy Company Profile

Foresight Energy LP engages in the development, mining, production, marketing, transportation, and sale of thermal coal primarily in the eastern United States and internationally. As of March 7, 2018, the company operated two longwall mining complexes with three longwall mining systems in Williamson and Sugar Camp; one continuous mining operation in Macoupin; and the Sitran river terminal on the Ohio River. It controls approximately 2 billion tons of coal reserves in the Illinois Basin. The company sells its coal to electric utility and industrial companies. Foresight Energy GP LLC acts as a general partner for Foresight Energy LP. The company was formerly known as Foresight Energy Partners LP and changed its name to Foresight Energy LP in April 2014. Foresight Energy LP was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri.

