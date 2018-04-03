Analyzing Genuine Parts (GPC) and Pendragon (PDGNF)

Genuine Parts (NYSE: GPC) and Pendragon (OTCMKTS:PDGNF) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends and risk.

Dividends

Genuine Parts pays an annual dividend of $2.88 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. Pendragon does not pay a dividend. Genuine Parts pays out 62.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Genuine Parts has raised its dividend for 61 consecutive years.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Genuine Parts and Pendragon’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Genuine Parts $16.31 billion 0.78 $616.75 million $4.64 18.70 Pendragon $6.15 billion 0.08 $71.17 million $0.05 7.20

Genuine Parts has higher revenue and earnings than Pendragon. Pendragon is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Genuine Parts, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Genuine Parts has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its stock price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pendragon has a beta of 0.13, meaning that its stock price is 87% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

75.3% of Genuine Parts shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.1% of Genuine Parts shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Genuine Parts and Pendragon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Genuine Parts 3 4 1 0 1.75 Pendragon 0 0 0 0 N/A

Genuine Parts currently has a consensus target price of $95.33, indicating a potential upside of 9.88%. Given Genuine Parts’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Genuine Parts is more favorable than Pendragon.

Profitability

This table compares Genuine Parts and Pendragon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Genuine Parts 3.78% 20.48% 6.77% Pendragon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Genuine Parts beats Pendragon on 14 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Genuine Parts

Genuine Parts Company is a service organization engaged in the distribution of automotive replacement parts, industrial replacement parts, office products and electrical/electronic materials. The Company’s segments include Automotive, Industrial, Office Products Group, Electrical/Electronic Materials and Other. The automotive segment distributes replacement parts for all makes and models of automobiles, trucks and other vehicles. The industrial segment distributes a range of industrial bearings, mechanical and fluid power transmission equipment, including hydraulic and pneumatic products, material handling components and related parts and supplies. The office products segment distributes a range of office products, computer supplies, office furniture, and business electronics. The electrical/electronic materials segment distributes a range of electrical/electronic materials, including insulating and conductive materials for use in electronic and electrical apparatus.

About Pendragon

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer company in the United Kingdom and California. It operates through seven segments: Stratstone, Evans Halshaw, US Motor Group, Pinewood, Leasing, Quickco, and Central. The company sells new and used motor vehicles under the Aston Martin, BMW, Ferrari, Jaguar, Land Rover, Mercedes-Benz, MINI, Morgan, Porsche, Smart, Harley-Davidson, Citroen, Dacia, Ford, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Nissan, Peugeot, Renault, SEAT, and Vauxhall brands. It also operates retail and service outlets for DAF commercial vehicles under the Chatfields brand name; and sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated after sales activities of services, body repairs, and parts sales. In addition, the company is involved in the wholesale of parts. Further, it provides a range of fleet leasing and management services from consultation of fleet policies to vehicle disposal; and dealer management systems. The company operates 196 franchise points. Pendragon PLC was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Nottingham, the United Kingdom.

