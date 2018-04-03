Reviewing IDEX (IEX) & Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI)

IDEX (NYSE: IEX) and Hollysys Automation Technologies (NASDAQ:HOLI) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Dividends

IDEX pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays an annual dividend of $0.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. IDEX pays out 34.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hollysys Automation Technologies pays out 10.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. IDEX has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years. IDEX is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for IDEX and Hollysys Automation Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IDEX 0 8 2 0 2.20 Hollysys Automation Technologies 1 1 1 0 2.00

IDEX presently has a consensus target price of $134.50, suggesting a potential downside of 4.75%. Hollysys Automation Technologies has a consensus target price of $20.77, suggesting a potential downside of 13.39%. Given IDEX’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe IDEX is more favorable than Hollysys Automation Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.1% of IDEX shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 68.3% of Hollysys Automation Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of IDEX shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

IDEX has a beta of 1.2, suggesting that its stock price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hollysys Automation Technologies has a beta of 1.57, suggesting that its stock price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares IDEX and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IDEX $2.29 billion 4.72 $337.25 million $4.31 32.76 Hollysys Automation Technologies $431.94 million 3.35 $68.94 million $1.16 20.67

IDEX has higher revenue and earnings than Hollysys Automation Technologies. Hollysys Automation Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IDEX, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares IDEX and Hollysys Automation Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IDEX 14.74% 18.88% 10.18% Hollysys Automation Technologies 18.89% 12.72% 8.71%

Summary

IDEX beats Hollysys Automation Technologies on 14 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation (IDEX) operates an applied solutions business that sells pumps, flow meters and other fluidics systems, and components and engineered products. The Company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST) and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). With its segments, as of December 31, 2016, the Company maintained 13 platforms, where it focused on growth and acquisitions. The Company’s FMT segment provides flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural and energy industries. The HST segment designs, produces and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction and drying systems. Its FSDP segment produces firefighting pumps and controls, rescue tools, lifting bags and other components and systems; engineered stainless steel banding and clamping devices, and precision equipment.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Company Profile

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. is a provider of automation and control technologies, and products. The Company’s segments include Industrial Automation (IA), Rail Transportation (rail), Mechanical and Electrical (M&E), and Miscellaneous. Its technologies are applied through its industrial automation solution suite, including the Distributed Control Systems, Programmable Logic Controller, Real-time Management Information System, HolliAS Asset Management System, Operator Training System, Batch Application Package, Advanced Process Control Package (HolliAS APC Suite), Safety Instrumentation System (SIS), railway signaling system of Train Control Center, Automatic Train Protection, Subway Supervisory and Control platform, nuclear power non-safety automation and control system HolliAs-NMS DCS and other products. It serves customers in the industrial, railway, subway, nuclear power, and mechanical and electronic industries in China, Southeast Asia, India, Europe and the Middle East.

