ITT (ITT) versus The Competition Financial Survey

ITT (NYSE: ITT) is one of 8 public companies in the “Pumps & pumping equipment” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare ITT to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for ITT and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ITT 0 1 8 0 2.89 ITT Competitors 71 453 413 8 2.38

ITT currently has a consensus target price of $55.71, suggesting a potential upside of 17.39%. As a group, “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies have a potential upside of 6.60%. Given ITT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe ITT is more favorable than its rivals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares ITT and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio ITT $2.59 billion $113.50 million 18.32 ITT Competitors $2.35 billion $150.30 million 21.69

ITT has higher revenue, but lower earnings than its rivals. ITT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

94.2% of ITT shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.5% of shares of all “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of ITT shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of shares of all “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

ITT pays an annual dividend of $0.54 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. ITT pays out 20.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Pumps & pumping equipment” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.2% and pay out 37.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. ITT has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares ITT and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ITT 4.39% 14.65% 6.18% ITT Competitors 6.47% 13.89% 6.93%

Volatility & Risk

ITT has a beta of 1.55, suggesting that its share price is 55% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITT’s rivals have a beta of 1.33, suggesting that their average share price is 33% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

ITT beats its rivals on 8 of the 15 factors compared.

About ITT

ITT Corporation (ITT) is a diversified manufacturer of engineered critical components and technology solutions for industrial markets. The Company’s product and service offerings are organized in four segments: Industrial Process, Motion Technologies, Interconnect Solutions and Control Technologies. Industrial Process manufactures engineered fluid process equipment, and is a provider of plant optimization, solutions and aftermarket services and parts. Motion Technologies manufactures brake components, shock absorbers and damping technologies for the automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation markets. Interconnect Solutions manufactures and designs a range of engineered connector solutions that makes it possible to transfer signal and power between electronic devices. Control Technologies manufactures equipment, including actuation, valves, and noise and energy absorption components for the aerospace and defense, and industrial markets.

