Contrasting Kaiser Aluminum (KALU) & Its Rivals

Kaiser Aluminum (NASDAQ: KALU) is one of 8 publicly-traded companies in the “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Kaiser Aluminum to similar businesses based on the strength of its valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Kaiser Aluminum has a beta of 0.6, indicating that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kaiser Aluminum’s rivals have a beta of 1.16, indicating that their average share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kaiser Aluminum $1.40 billion $45.40 million 19.55 Kaiser Aluminum Competitors $3.03 billion $33.12 million 18.74

Kaiser Aluminum’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Kaiser Aluminum. Kaiser Aluminum is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kaiser Aluminum and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kaiser Aluminum 3.25% 11.35% 6.27% Kaiser Aluminum Competitors 3.21% 15.74% 5.82%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.4% of shares of all “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Kaiser Aluminum shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.5% of shares of all “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Kaiser Aluminum pays an annual dividend of $2.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.2%. Kaiser Aluminum pays out 43.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.3% and pay out 23.4% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Kaiser Aluminum and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kaiser Aluminum 1 5 0 0 1.83 Kaiser Aluminum Competitors 25 119 125 6 2.41

Kaiser Aluminum presently has a consensus target price of $101.50, suggesting a potential upside of 1.99%. As a group, “Rolling, drawing, & extruding of nonferrous metals” companies have a potential upside of 16.24%. Given Kaiser Aluminum’s rivals stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Kaiser Aluminum has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Kaiser Aluminum rivals beat Kaiser Aluminum on 10 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kaiser Aluminum

Kaiser Aluminum Corporation manufactures and sells semi-fabricated specialty aluminum mill products. The company offers rolled, extruded, and drawn aluminum products used principally for aerospace and defense, automotive, consumer durables, electronics, electrical, and machinery and equipment applications. Its aerospace and high strength products include heat treat plates and sheets, hard alloy extruded shapes, cold finish rods and bars, seamless drawn tubes, and billets for aerospace and defense industries. The company's automotive extrusions include extruded aluminum products for structural components, bumper systems, anti-lock braking systems, and drawn tubes for drive shafts in the automobile industry. Its general engineering products comprise alloy plate, sheet, rod, bar, tube, wire, and standard extrusion shapes used in various applications, including the production of military vehicles, ordnances, semiconductor manufacturing cells, electronic devices, after-market motor sport parts, tooling plates, parts for machinery and equipment, bolts, screws, nails, and rivets. The company also offers extruded, drawn, and cast billet aluminum products for industrial end uses. It sells its products directly to customers through sales personnel located in the United States, Canada, Europe, and China, as well as through independent sales agents in other regions of Asia, Latin America, and the Middle East. Kaiser Aluminum Corporation was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Foothill Ranch, California.

