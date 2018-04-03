Reviewing Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) & Its Rivals

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ: KINS) is one of 73 publicly-traded companies in the “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Kingstone Companies to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, risk, profitability, dividends, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Kingstone Companies and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kingstone Companies 0 0 1 0 3.00 Kingstone Companies Competitors 474 1868 1819 83 2.36

Kingstone Companies presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.53%. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies have a potential upside of 1.42%. Given Kingstone Companies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kingstone Companies is more favorable than its rivals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

51.4% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by institutional investors. 10.3% of Kingstone Companies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 13.5% of shares of all “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Kingstone Companies and its rivals revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Kingstone Companies $92.77 million $9.98 million 17.07 Kingstone Companies Competitors $12.77 billion $1.43 billion 21.06

Kingstone Companies’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Kingstone Companies. Kingstone Companies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Kingstone Companies and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kingstone Companies 10.77% 10.83% 4.50% Kingstone Companies Competitors 3.22% 1.05% -0.01%

Dividends

Kingstone Companies pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Kingstone Companies pays out 42.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Fire, marine, & casualty insurance” companies pay a dividend yield of 1.6% and pay out 82.3% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Kingstone Companies is clearly a better dividend stock than its rivals, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Volatility and Risk

Kingstone Companies has a beta of 0.96, indicating that its stock price is 4% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kingstone Companies’ rivals have a beta of 0.78, indicating that their average stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Kingstone Companies beats its rivals on 9 of the 15 factors compared.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc., through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company provides personal lines insurance products, such as homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominium, renter, and personal umbrella policies. It also offers commercial liability policies comprising business owners policies, such as small business retail, service, and office risks without residential exposure to business owners; artisan's liability policies for small independent contractors; and special multi-peril policies for business owners risks; and commercial umbrella policies. In addition, the company provides for-hire vehicle physical damage only policies for livery and car service vehicles and taxicabs; and canine legal liability policies, as well as reinsurance products. Kingstone Companies, Inc. sells its products through independent retail, and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was formerly known as DCAP Group, Inc. and changed its name to Kingstone Companies, Inc. in July 2009. Kingstone Companies, Inc. was founded in 1886 and is based in Kingston, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.