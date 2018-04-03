Comparing Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (RRGB) and Kroger (NYSE:KR)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ: RRGB) and Kroger (NYSE:KR) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, risk and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Kroger pays an annual dividend of $0.50 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers does not pay a dividend. Kroger pays out 24.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Kroger has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kroger’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Red Robin Gourmet Burgers $1.38 billion 0.53 $30.01 million $2.49 22.65 Kroger $122.66 billion 0.17 $1.91 billion $2.04 11.41

Kroger has higher revenue and earnings than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers. Kroger is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a beta of 0.31, suggesting that its stock price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kroger has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kroger’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 2.17% 8.63% 3.57% Kroger 1.55% 29.27% 5.07%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

75.7% of Kroger shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.7% of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of Kroger shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and Kroger, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Red Robin Gourmet Burgers 0 4 6 0 2.60 Kroger 0 13 10 0 2.43

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers currently has a consensus price target of $67.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.68%. Kroger has a consensus price target of $27.16, suggesting a potential upside of 16.66%. Given Red Robin Gourmet Burgers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Red Robin Gourmet Burgers is more favorable than Kroger.

Summary

Kroger beats Red Robin Gourmet Burgers on 9 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, primarily develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants in North America and focuses on serving selection of gourmet burgers. The Company’s menu features a line of gourmet burgers, which it makes from ground beef, as well as its line of Red’s Tavern Double Burgers and its Red Robin’s line of half-pound Angus beef burgers with various toppings. The Company also offers burgers made from chicken breasts, fish fillets, turkey patties, as well as vegetarian and vegan options. The Company offered a selection of buns, including ciabatta, gluten free, sesame, onion, whole grain, jalapeno and lettuce wraps a range of toppings, including fresh guacamole, house made barbeque sauces, aiolis, grilled pineapple, crispy onion straws, sauteed mushrooms, fried jalapenos, bruschetta salsa, coleslaw, eight different cheese choices and a fried egg, as of December 25, 2016.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. It also manufactures and processes food for sale in its supermarkets. The company operates retail food and drug stores, multi-department stores, jewelry stores, and convenience stores. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; multi-department stores provide general merchandise items, such as apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, toys, and fine jewelry; and price impact warehouse stores offer grocery, and health and beauty care items, as well as meat, dairy, baked goods, and fresh produce items. The company's marketplace stores comprise full-service grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty departments, and perishable goods, as well as general merchandise, including apparel, home goods, and toys. It operates under the banner brands, such as Kroger, Ralphs, Fred Meyer, King Soopers, etc., as well as Simple Truth and Simple Truth Organic brands. As of October 26, 2017, the company operated 2,793 retail food stores, including 1,472 supermarket fuel centers; 783 convenience stores; 2,258 pharmacies; 222 retail health clinics; and 307 fine jewelry stores, as well as an online retail store. The Kroger Co. was founded in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.