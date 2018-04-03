MagneGas (NASDAQ:MNGA) & Its Peers Financial Analysis

MagneGas (NASDAQ: MNGA) is one of 20 public companies in the “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare MagneGas to related companies based on the strength of its earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get MagneGas alerts:

This table compares MagneGas and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MagneGas -371.23% -277.02% -126.92% MagneGas Competitors -12.22% 4.58% -0.77%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares MagneGas and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio MagneGas $3.55 million -$17.46 million -0.02 MagneGas Competitors $2.33 billion $290.74 million 4.82

MagneGas’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than MagneGas. MagneGas is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.2% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.5% of MagneGas shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.8% of shares of all “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MagneGas and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MagneGas 0 0 1 0 3.00 MagneGas Competitors 99 398 816 25 2.57

MagneGas currently has a consensus price target of $6.00, suggesting a potential upside of 581.82%. As a group, “Special industry machinery, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 20.30%. Given MagneGas’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe MagneGas is more favorable than its competitors.

Volatility & Risk

MagneGas has a beta of -0.35, indicating that its share price is 135% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, MagneGas’ competitors have a beta of 1.37, indicating that their average share price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MagneGas competitors beat MagneGas on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About MagneGas

MagneGas Corporation is an alternative energy company. The Company creates and produces hydrogen-based alternative fuel through the gasification of carbon-rich liquids, including certain liquids and liquid wastes. The Company is also developing the use of fuel for co-combustion with hydrocarbon fuels to reduce emissions. The Company also markets, for sale or licensure, its plasma arc technology for the processing of liquid waste (the Plasma Arc Flow System). Its products include the fuel called MagneGas2 for the metal working industry, the equipment primarily known in the firefighting industry, known as MagneTote, and the machines that produce MagneGas2, known as Plasma Arc Flow refineries. In addition, the Company sells metal cutting fuels and ancillary products through its subsidiary, Equipment Sales and Service, Inc. (ESSI), a Florida corporation. It distributes products through several industrial gas companies in California, Michigan, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, and Pennsylvania.

Receive News & Ratings for MagneGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MagneGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.