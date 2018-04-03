Comparing MICHELIN (CGDE) (MGDDY) & Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA)

MICHELIN (CGDE) (OTCMKTS: MGDDY) and Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends and valuation.

Dividends

MICHELIN (CGDE) pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Motorcar Parts of America does not pay a dividend. MICHELIN (CGDE) pays out 27.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of MICHELIN (CGDE) shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Motorcar Parts of America shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MICHELIN (CGDE) and Motorcar Parts of America’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MICHELIN (CGDE) $22.55 billion 1.15 $1.85 billion $2.02 14.31 Motorcar Parts of America $421.25 million 0.95 $37.57 million $2.23 9.44

MICHELIN (CGDE) has higher revenue and earnings than Motorcar Parts of America. Motorcar Parts of America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than MICHELIN (CGDE), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

MICHELIN (CGDE) has a beta of 1, meaning that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Motorcar Parts of America has a beta of 1.15, meaning that its share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares MICHELIN (CGDE) and Motorcar Parts of America’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MICHELIN (CGDE) N/A N/A N/A Motorcar Parts of America 4.02% 13.00% 7.56%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for MICHELIN (CGDE) and Motorcar Parts of America, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MICHELIN (CGDE) 0 1 1 0 2.50 Motorcar Parts of America 0 0 3 0 3.00

Motorcar Parts of America has a consensus target price of $34.67, suggesting a potential upside of 64.61%. Given Motorcar Parts of America’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Motorcar Parts of America is more favorable than MICHELIN (CGDE).

Summary

Motorcar Parts of America beats MICHELIN (CGDE) on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

MICHELIN (CGDE) Company Profile

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin manufactures, distributes, and sells tires worldwide. It offers tires for cars, vans, trucks, buses, farm machinery, earthmovers, mining and handling equipment, tramways, metros, aircraft, motorcycles, scooters, and bicycles. The company provides its products primarily under the BFGoodrich, KLEBER, UNIROYAL, TIGAR, KORMORAN, RIKEN, TAURUS, SIAMTYRE, and WARRIOR brand names. In addition, it offers truck driver assistance services; and fleet tire advisory, maintenance, and management services, as well as publishes maps and guides to provide mobility assistance services. Further, Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin, through its partnership with licensees, develops car and bike accessories; and work, sports, and leisure gears, as well as collectibles. Additionally, it provides digital fleet management services; and operates an online tire store. It operates approximately 4,000 proprietary and franchised outlets in 29 countries. The company was formerly known as Manufacture de Caoutchouc Michelin and changed its name to Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin in October 1951. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin was founded in 1863 and is headquartered in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Motorcar Parts of America Company Profile

Motorcar Parts of America, Inc. manufactures, remanufactures, and distributes automotive aftermarket parts. The company offers rotating electrical products, including alternators and starters; wheel hub assemblies and bearings; brake master cylinders; and other products, such as turbochargers and brake power boosters for import and domestic cars, light trucks, heavy duty, agricultural, and industrial applications. It sells its products to automotive retail chain stores and warehouse distributors; and the professional repair market, as well as various automobile manufacturers for their aftermarket programs and warranty replacement programs in North America. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Torrance, California.

