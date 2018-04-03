Contrasting Penn Virginia (PVAC) and Its Peers

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ: PVAC) is one of 160 public companies in the “Crude petroleum & natural gas” industry, but how does it compare to its peers? We will compare Penn Virginia to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Penn Virginia and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Penn Virginia 0 0 3 0 3.00 Penn Virginia Competitors 1530 6682 10012 306 2.49

Penn Virginia currently has a consensus target price of $59.00, suggesting a potential upside of 68.04%. As a group, “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies have a potential upside of 19.29%. Given Penn Virginia’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Penn Virginia is more favorable than its peers.

Volatility & Risk

Penn Virginia has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Penn Virginia’s peers have a beta of 0.65, suggesting that their average stock price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Penn Virginia and its peers revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Penn Virginia $160.05 million $32.66 million 12.19 Penn Virginia Competitors $9.50 billion $284.15 million 21.20

Penn Virginia’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Penn Virginia. Penn Virginia is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Penn Virginia and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Penn Virginia 20.56% 20.39% 10.04% Penn Virginia Competitors -1.66% -47.64% 3.23%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

89.2% of Penn Virginia shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.8% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by institutional investors. 13.1% of shares of all “Crude petroleum & natural gas” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Penn Virginia beats its peers on 8 of the 13 factors compared.

Penn Virginia Company Profile

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. The company also has operations in the Granite Wash in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, it had total proved reserves of approximately 73 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 500 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 124,000 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests. Penn Virginia Corporation was founded in 1882 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

