AnaptysBio (ANAB) Trading Down 2.6%

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) shares fell 2.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $90.48 and last traded at $91.55. 257,465 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average session volume of 348,847 shares. The stock had previously closed at $94.02.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANAB. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $142.00 price objective on shares of AnaptysBio in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $152.00 price objective on AnaptysBio and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 26th. Jefferies Group raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $6.59 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on AnaptysBio from $115.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded AnaptysBio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $143.00.

The company has a quick ratio of 17.93, a current ratio of 17.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $2,478.14, a P/E ratio of -59.24 and a beta of 3.27.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.89 million. AnaptysBio’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -2.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AnaptysBio by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,393,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $140,334,000 after buying an additional 710,574 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. purchased a new stake in AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $106,701,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 3.2% in the third quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 982,269 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,330,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC raised its position in AnaptysBio by 128.0% in the fourth quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 561,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,504,000 after purchasing an additional 315,000 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in AnaptysBio by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 325,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,794,000 after purchasing an additional 46,400 shares during the period. 99.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing antibody product candidates focused on unmet medical needs in inflammation. The company's proprietary anti-inflammatory pipeline includes ANB020, an anti-interleukin-33 antibody for the treatment of moderate-to-severe adult atopic dermatitis, severe adult peanut allergy, and severe adult eosinophilic asthma; ANB019, an anti-interleukin-36R antibody for the treatment of rare inflammatory diseases, including generalized pustular psoriasis and palmo-plantar pustular psoriasis; and a portfolio of checkpoint receptor agonist antibodies for the treatment of certain autoimmune diseases.

