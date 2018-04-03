AngioDynamics (ANGO) Reaches New 52-Week High and Low After Analyst Upgrade

AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)’s share price reached a new 52-week high and low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Raymond James Financial upgraded the stock from a market perform rating to an outperform rating. The company traded as low as $19.25 and last traded at $18.56, with a volume of 314869 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.42.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of AngioDynamics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of AngioDynamics from $16.50 to $17.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. AngioDynamics has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.25.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ANGO. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of AngioDynamics by 49.4% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,439,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $24,607,000 after purchasing an additional 476,327 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AngioDynamics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,495,000. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,098,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,273,000 after buying an additional 133,660 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,138,161 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,928,000 after buying an additional 112,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,800 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,010,000 after buying an additional 82,300 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $633.86, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.00.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. AngioDynamics had a net margin of 0.97% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $83.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.13 million. analysts expect that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various medical, surgical, and diagnostic devices for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease, vascular access, and for use in oncology and surgical settings in the United States and internationally. The company provides manifolds, contrast management systems, closed fluid systems, guidewires, disposable transducers, and interventional accessories that help clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and peripheral vascular diseases; VenaCure EVLT laser system products to treat superficial venous diseases; Asclera drug for treating uncomplicated spider and reticular veins of the lower extremities; and Sotradecol drugs for treating small uncomplicated varicose veins of the lower extremities.

