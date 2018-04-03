FinnCap Reiterates “Corporate” Rating for ANGLE (LON:AGL)

ANGLE (LON:AGL)‘s stock had its “corporate” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at FinnCap in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 26th. They currently have a GBX 108 ($1.49) target price on the stock. FinnCap’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 129.79% from the stock’s previous close.

ANGLE stock opened at GBX 47 ($0.65) on Monday. ANGLE has a twelve month low of GBX 32.27 ($0.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 80 ($1.11).

TRADEMARK VIOLATION WARNING: This news story was published by Macon Daily and is owned by of Macon Daily. If you are viewing this news story on another website, it was illegally stolen and republished in violation of US & international copyright laws. The legal version of this news story can be accessed at https://macondaily.com/2018/04/03/angle-agl-given-corporate-rating-at-finncap-updated.html.

ANGLE Company Profile

ANGLE plc is a holding company. The Company’s principal activity is undertaken in relation to the commercialization of its Parsortix cell separation system, with deployment in non-invasive cancer diagnostics. The Company is a specialist medical diagnostic company, which offers products for cancer diagnostics and fetal health.

Receive News & Ratings for ANGLE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANGLE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.