Anika Therapeutics Inc (ANIK) Position Boosted by Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Anika Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANIK) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 68,551 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.47% of Anika Therapeutics worth $3,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $118,000. Stevens Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 59.4% in the 3rd quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 5,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,050 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Anika Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Anika Therapeutics by 415.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,194 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 4,993 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

ANIK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Sidoti started coverage on shares of Anika Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. BidaskClub cut shares of Anika Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, First Analysis upgraded shares of Anika Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $48.27 on Tuesday. Anika Therapeutics Inc has a one year low of $42.51 and a one year high of $69.81. The company has a market cap of $730.58, a PE ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.73.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $29.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.85 million. Anika Therapeutics had a net margin of 28.05% and a return on equity of 11.91%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. research analysts expect that Anika Therapeutics Inc will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

About Anika Therapeutics

Anika Therapeutics, Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. The Company is engaged in developing, manufacturing and commercializing products based on its hyaluronic acid (HA) technology. The Company’s orthopedic medicine portfolio includes ORTHOVISC, MONOVISC, and CINGAL, which alleviate pain and restore joint function by replenishing depleted HA, and HYALOFAST, a solid HA-based scaffold to aid cartilage repair and regeneration.

