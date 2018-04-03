Animecoin Market Cap Reaches $0.00 (ANI)

Animecoin (CURRENCY:ANI) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. During the last week, Animecoin has traded down 24.3% against the U.S. dollar. Animecoin has a total market cap of $0.00 and $897.00 worth of Animecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Animecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0028 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded up 20.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002529 BTC.

PlatinumBAR (XPTX) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00015758 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded up 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Animecoin Profile

Animecoin is a coin. Animecoin’s official website is anime-coin.com. The Reddit community for Animecoin is /r/animecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Animecoin’s official Twitter account is @anicoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Animecoin Coin Trading

Animecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is not presently possible to buy Animecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Animecoin must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Animecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

