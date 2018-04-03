Anthem (ANTM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

According to Zacks, “Anthem's shares have outperformed the industry in a year’s time. Its diverse product portfolio has helped in improving underwriting results. Its strategic acquisitions, divestitures and ACO arrangements pave the way for long-term growth. The company’s rising level of medical membership continues to boost the top line. Its strong capital position backs effective capital deployment via share buyback programs and regular dividend payments. The company has seen the Zacks Consensus Estinmate for 2018 earnings being revised upward in the last 60 days. However, loss incurred on public exchange business continues to bother. Also rising level of debt and expenses keep draining the margins.”

ANTM has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, January 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 target price (up from $255.00) on shares of Anthem in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays started coverage on Anthem in a report on Thursday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Jaffray upgraded Anthem from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Anthem has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.20.

Shares of NYSE:ANTM traded up $4.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $224.97. 661,206 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,573,570. The company has a market cap of $56,182.10, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. Anthem has a 52-week low of $163.87 and a 52-week high of $267.95.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $22.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.17 billion. Anthem had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. analysts predict that Anthem will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Anthem announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Joseph Swedish sold 67,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.87, for a total value of $15,921,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 134,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,616,722.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 14,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.68, for a total value of $3,314,052.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,043,596.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,175 shares of company stock valued at $52,201,832 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ANTM. Viking Global Investors LP increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 190.5% in the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,537,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,980,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664,112 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Anthem by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,603,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,830,000 after purchasing an additional 637,439 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 291.9% during the 4th quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 823,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,183,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust Group LLC acquired a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,799,000. Finally, Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Anthem by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 1,327,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,652,000 after purchasing an additional 454,892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

