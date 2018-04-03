Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) Upgraded to Hold by Deutsche Bank

Antofagasta (OTCMKTS:ANFGY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Antofagasta from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS ANFGY remained flat at $$12.56 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 160,500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,541. Antofagasta has a 52-week low of $12.56 and a 52-week high of $12.56.

About Antofagasta

Antofagasta plc is a copper mining company. The Company is engaged in by-product production and has interests in transport. The Company’s segments include Los Pelambres, Centinela, Michilla, Antucoya, Zaldivar, Exploration and evaluation, Railway and other transport services, Mining, Water concession, and Corporate and other items.

