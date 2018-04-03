Apache Co. (APA) Position Boosted by Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC

Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apache Co. (NYSE:APA) by 45.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,896 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Apache were worth $1,811,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of APA. Nationwide Fund Advisors increased its stake in shares of Apache by 6.0% in the third quarter. Nationwide Fund Advisors now owns 142,708 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,536,000 after purchasing an additional 8,029 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Apache by 28.4% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 7,554 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,671 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Apache by 9.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,392,662 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $63,784,000 after purchasing an additional 125,819 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Apache in the third quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Apache by 0.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,980,740 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $136,518,000 after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apache news, Director John E. Lowe bought 2,500 shares of Apache stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.80 per share, for a total transaction of $84,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 17,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:APA opened at $37.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $14,678.11, a P/E ratio of 157.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.10. Apache Co. has a 1-year low of $33.60 and a 1-year high of $54.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Apache (NYSE:APA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Apache had a net margin of 20.32% and a return on equity of 1.11%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. sell-side analysts anticipate that Apache Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 20th. Apache’s payout ratio is 416.67%.

Several brokerages have commented on APA. Stifel Nicolaus set a $48.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 28th. Jefferies Group set a $32.00 price target on shares of Apache and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, March 19th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Apache in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Apache from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Apache in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.07.

Apache Company Profile

Apache Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company has operations in onshore assets located Permian and Midcontinent/Gulf Coast onshore regions; and offshore assets situated in the Gulf of Mexico region.

