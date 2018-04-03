Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) Now Covered by Raymond James Financial

Analysts at Raymond James Financial began coverage on shares of Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 27th, Marketbeat reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ARI. ValuEngine downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Commercial Real Estat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, UBS initiated coverage on Apollo Commercial Real Estat in a research note on Tuesday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

NYSE ARI opened at $17.81 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1,932.26, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.49. Apollo Commercial Real Estat has a one year low of $17.56 and a one year high of $19.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 38.53 and a current ratio of 38.53.

Apollo Commercial Real Estat (NYSE:ARI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $69.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.80 million. Apollo Commercial Real Estat had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 74.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. analysts forecast that Apollo Commercial Real Estat will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Apollo Commercial Real Estat news, CEO Stuart Rothstein sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.39, for a total transaction of $735,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Salvati sold 5,659 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.25, for a total transaction of $103,276.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,659 shares of company stock valued at $1,024,377 in the last 90 days. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ARI. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 0.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 841,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,240,000 after purchasing an additional 5,710 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 64.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 50,056 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 19,632 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 62.0% during the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 36,110 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $654,000 after purchasing an additional 13,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Apollo Commercial Real Estat by 19.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 219,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,984,000 after purchasing an additional 35,275 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.80% of the company’s stock.

About Apollo Commercial Real Estat

Apollo Commercial Real Estate Finance, Inc is a real estate investment trust. The Company primarily originates, acquires, invests in and manages performing commercial first mortgage loans, subordinate financings, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS) and other commercial real estate-related debt investments.

