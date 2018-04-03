Apollo Investment (AINV) Raised to “Sell” at BidaskClub

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, March 15th.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Apollo Investment in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. TheStreet upgraded Apollo Investment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Apollo Investment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. National Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of Apollo Investment in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo upgraded Apollo Investment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.38.

Apollo Investment stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $5.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,496,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 995,678. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Apollo Investment has a 52-week low of $5.18 and a 52-week high of $6.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,130.25, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.90.

Apollo Investment (NASDAQ:AINV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16. Apollo Investment had a net margin of 28.18% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The business had revenue of $64.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.94 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that Apollo Investment will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Apollo Investment by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,588,626 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $20,312,000 after purchasing an additional 558,133 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,784,741 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $15,762,000 after buying an additional 57,407 shares in the last quarter. Ares Management LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Ares Management LLC now owns 2,406,445 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 101,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,538,895 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $9,403,000 after buying an additional 18,131 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC grew its holdings in Apollo Investment by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 1,505,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,521,000 after buying an additional 259,849 shares in the last quarter. 48.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Investment Company Profile

Apollo Investment Corporation is a closed-end, externally managed, non-diversified management investment company. The Company’s investment objective is to generate current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in various forms of debt investments, including secured and unsecured debt, loan investments and/or equity in private middle-market companies.

