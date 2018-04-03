Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:AIF)

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (NYSE:AIF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, March 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 17th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, April 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 16th.

Apollo Tactical Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 3.4% per year over the last three years.

AIF traded up $0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $15.79. The stock had a trading volume of 18,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,641. Apollo Tactical Income Fund has a one year low of $15.37 and a one year high of $16.71.

About Apollo Tactical Income Fund

Apollo Tactical Income Fund Inc (the Fund) is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The Fund’s primary investment objective is to seek current income with a secondary objective of preservation of capital. The Fund invests approximately 80% of its assets in credit instruments, such as senior loans, subordinated loans, high yield corporate bonds, notes, bills, debentures, distressed securities, mezzanine securities, structured products, bank loans, corporate loans, convertible and preferred securities, government and municipal obligations, mortgage-backed securities, repurchase agreements and other fixed-income instruments, and investments.

