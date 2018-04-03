Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) Major Shareholder Buys $712,525.00 in Stock

Appian Corp (NASDAQ:APPN) major shareholder Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.91 per share, for a total transaction of $712,525.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Abdiel Capital Management, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 22nd, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 92,093 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.33 per share, for a total transaction of $2,424,808.69.

On Monday, March 19th, Abdiel Capital Management, Llc purchased 70,209 shares of Appian stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.30 per share, for a total transaction of $1,846,496.70.

Shares of APPN stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $26.04. 160,786 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 499,966. The stock has a market cap of $1,529.43 and a PE ratio of -43.25. Appian Corp has a 12 month low of $14.60 and a 12 month high of $43.26.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $50.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.78 million. The firm’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Appian Corp will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APPN. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,105,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Appian in the 3rd quarter worth about $205,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in Appian by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 34,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $977,000 after buying an additional 6,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Appian by 27.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 585,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,673,000 after buying an additional 127,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nepsis Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Appian in the 4th quarter worth about $4,306,000. 15.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, March 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Appian from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 1st. BidaskClub cut shares of Appian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Appian in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Appian to $27.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. Appian has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.29.

Appian Company Profile

Appian Corporation provides a low-code software development platform as a service that enables organizations to develop applications. Through Company’s platform, organizations can design, build and implement, enterprise-grade custom applications. Decision makers can reimagine their products, services, processes and customer interactions.

