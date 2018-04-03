Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s 2nd Largest Position

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. cut its holdings in Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 3.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 248,981 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 8,228 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 4.4% of Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $42,135,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atlantic Trust Group LLC lifted its position in Apple by 36.2% in the third quarter. Atlantic Trust Group LLC now owns 3,641,534 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $561,233,000 after buying an additional 968,385 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Apple by 4.1% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 12,109,070 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,866,250,000 after buying an additional 479,466 shares during the last quarter. Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC bought a new stake in Apple in the third quarter worth $329,000. Sage Capital Advisors llc lifted its position in Apple by 58.0% in the third quarter. Sage Capital Advisors llc now owns 27,157 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,185,000 after buying an additional 9,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in Apple by 2.3% in the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 437,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $67,412,000 after buying an additional 9,758 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Bank of America downgraded Apple from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Cascend Securities raised their price target on Apple from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target (up from $200.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.52.

In related news, insider Daniel J. Riccio sold 15,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.78, for a total value of $2,733,733.98. Following the sale, the insider now owns 13,739 shares in the company, valued at $2,401,302.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $166.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $851,317.94, a P/E ratio of 18.10, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.25. Apple has a 52 week low of $140.06 and a 52 week high of $183.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The iPhone maker reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.82 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $88.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.62 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 37.37% and a net margin of 21.13%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.36 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Apple will post 11.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Inc (Apple) designs, manufactures and markets mobile communication and media devices, personal computers, and portable digital music players, and a variety of related software, services, peripherals, networking solutions, and third-party digital content and applications. The Company’s products and services include iPhone, iPad, Mac, iPod, Apple TV, a portfolio of consumer and professional software applications, the iOS and OS X operating systems, iCloud, and a variety of accessory, service and support offerings.

