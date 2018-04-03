AppleCoin (CRYPTO:APW) Market Cap Achieves $13.00

AppleCoin (CURRENCY:APW) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 27th. One AppleCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. AppleCoin has a total market cap of $13.00 and approximately $0.00 worth of AppleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, AppleCoin has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ripple (XRP) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007276 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003125 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.65 or 0.00717470 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00014642 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013370 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0344 or 0.00000460 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00183016 BTC.

VeChain (VEN) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.87 or 0.00038367 BTC.

Walton (WTC) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00246724 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.27 or 0.00030336 BTC.

AppleCoin Profile

AppleCoin’s total supply is 1,600,127,252 coins and its circulating supply is 127,252 coins. AppleCoin’s official website is apcoin.co. AppleCoin’s official Twitter account is @Apple_coin.

AppleCoin Coin Trading

AppleCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to purchase AppleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade AppleCoin must first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AppleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

