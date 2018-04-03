Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) versus Applied Industrial Technologies (AIT) Head-To-Head Analysis

Applied Industrial Technologies (NYSE: AIT) and Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get Applied Industrial Technologies alerts:

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and Manitowoc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Industrial Technologies 5.43% 16.53% 8.99% Manitowoc 0.59% -1.54% -0.61%

Risk and Volatility

Applied Industrial Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its stock price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Manitowoc has a beta of 1.54, suggesting that its stock price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

89.8% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.2% of Manitowoc shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Applied Industrial Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Manitowoc shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Applied Industrial Technologies and Manitowoc’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Industrial Technologies $2.59 billion 1.05 $133.91 million $2.84 24.68 Manitowoc $1.58 billion 0.62 $9.40 million ($0.26) -107.15

Applied Industrial Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Manitowoc. Manitowoc is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Industrial Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and Manitowoc, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Industrial Technologies 0 3 0 0 2.00 Manitowoc 1 5 5 0 2.36

Applied Industrial Technologies presently has a consensus target price of $63.00, suggesting a potential downside of 10.13%. Manitowoc has a consensus target price of $39.36, suggesting a potential upside of 41.29%. Given Manitowoc’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Manitowoc is more favorable than Applied Industrial Technologies.

Dividends

Applied Industrial Technologies pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. Manitowoc does not pay a dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies pays out 42.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Applied Industrial Technologies has raised its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Summary

Applied Industrial Technologies beats Manitowoc on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Industrial Technologies

Applied Industrial Technologies, Inc. is an industrial distributor in North America, Australia and New Zealand, serving maintenance, repair and operations (MRO), and original equipment manufacturing customers in various industries. In addition, the Company provides engineering, design, and systems integration for industrial and fluid power applications, as well as customized mechanical, fabricated rubber, and fluid power shop services. It operates in two segments: service center-based distribution and fluid power businesses. The service center-based distribution segment provides customers with a range of industrial products primarily through a network of service centers. The fluid power businesses segment consists of specialized regional companies that distribute fluid power components, design and assemble fluid power systems, and perform equipment repair. The fluid power businesses primarily sell products and services directly to customers rather than through the service centers.

About Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc. is a provider of engineered lifting equipment for the construction industry. The Company operates through the Crane business segment. It designs, manufactures and distributes a line of crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes, which it sells under the Manitowoc brand name. It also designs and manufactures a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes, which it sells under the Potain brand name. It designs and manufactures mobile telescopic cranes, which it sells under the Grove brand name and a line of hydraulically powered telescopic boom trucks, which it sells under the National Crane brand name. It also provides crane product parts and services and crane rebuilding, remanufacturing and training services, which are delivered under the Manitowoc Crane Care brand name. Its crane products are used in a range of applications, including energy production/distribution and utilities, petrochemical and industrial projects, and infrastructure applications.

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Industrial Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.