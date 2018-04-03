Aqua Metals (AQMS) Stock Price Down 8.1%

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) shares traded down 8.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.17 and last traded at $2.27. 622,885 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 32% from the average session volume of 918,011 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.47.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $9.00 price target on shares of Aqua Metals and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Aqua Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. National Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, March 16th. Eurobank EFG lowered their price objective on shares of Aqua Metals from $17.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, EuroPacific Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective (down previously from $17.00) on shares of Aqua Metals in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.83.

The stock has a market capitalization of $74.32, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a current ratio of 6.70.

Aqua Metals (NASDAQ:AQMS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 15th. The business services provider reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $0.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.27 million. equities analysts predict that Aqua Metals will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Aqua Metals by 47.5% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,979 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 4,499 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 18.5% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Aqua Metals by 16.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,859 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,104 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the third quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Aqua Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $155,000. 35.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aqua Metals

Aqua Metals, Inc engages in the recycling of lead primarily in the United States. It produces and sells hard lead, lead compounds, and plastics. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Alameda, California.

