Arcade Token (CRYPTO:ARC) Price Hits $4.30

Arcade Token (CURRENCY:ARC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 27th. One Arcade Token token can now be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00038822 BTC on popular exchanges. Arcade Token has a total market capitalization of $6.33 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Arcade Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Arcade Token has traded 64.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003154 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00063361 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000402 BTC.

DigitalPrice (DP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000867 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000204 BTC.

Onix (ONX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000152 BTC.

Prime-XI (PXI) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000103 BTC.

Pioneer Coin (PCOIN) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Artex Coin (ATX) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Arcade Token Profile

Arcade Token is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 24th, 2014. Arcade Token’s total supply is 1,473,267 tokens. The official website for Arcade Token is arcade.city. Arcade Token’s official Twitter account is @ArcadeCityHall.

Arcade Token Token Trading

Arcade Token can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is not presently possible to buy Arcade Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arcade Token must first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arcade Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

