Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) and Its Competitors Head to Head Contrast

Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS: ARTH) is one of 104 publicly-traded companies in the “Surgical & medical instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Arch Therapeutics to related companies based on the strength of its valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Arch Therapeutics alerts:

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Arch Therapeutics and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Arch Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00 Arch Therapeutics Competitors 491 1855 3716 112 2.56

Arch Therapeutics currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, suggesting a potential upside of 900.00%. As a group, “Surgical & medical instruments” companies have a potential upside of 14.18%. Given Arch Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Arch Therapeutics is more favorable than its competitors.

Risk and Volatility

Arch Therapeutics has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arch Therapeutics’ competitors have a beta of 0.80, indicating that their average share price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Arch Therapeutics N/A -$7.78 million N/A Arch Therapeutics Competitors $1.54 billion $111.91 million -129.70

Arch Therapeutics’ competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Arch Therapeutics.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Arch Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.3% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.4% of shares of all “Surgical & medical instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Arch Therapeutics and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Arch Therapeutics N/A -181.04% -96.16% Arch Therapeutics Competitors -61.96% -46.96% -18.08%

Summary

Arch Therapeutics competitors beat Arch Therapeutics on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

Arch Therapeutics Company Profile

Arch Therapeutics, Inc. is a development-stage company. The Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing products to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s technology is based on a self-assembling peptide that creates a physical, mechanical barrier, which could be applied to seal organs or wounds that are leaking blood and other fluids. The Company’s primary product candidates, collectively known as the AC5 Devices (AC5), are designed to achieve hemostasis in surgical procedures. The Company’s product candidates rely on its self-assembling peptide technology and are designed to achieve hemostasis in skin wounds, and minimally invasive and open surgical procedures. The Company focuses on developing other product candidates based on its technology platform for use in a range of indications. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had not generated any revenues.

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.