Arch Therapeutics (ARTH) Given a $3.00 Price Target by HC Wainwright Analysts

HC Wainwright set a $3.00 price objective on Arch Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:ARTH) in a research report report published on Thursday, March 15th. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Ifs Securities lowered Arch Therapeutics from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Arch Therapeutics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Arch Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2.17.

ARTH stock traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $0.31. 259,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,434. Arch Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.25 and a twelve month high of $0.89.

About Arch Therapeutics

Arch Therapeutics, Inc is a development-stage company. The Company operates as a biotechnology company. The Company focuses on developing products to stop bleeding (hemostasis) and control leaking (sealant) during surgery and trauma care. The Company’s technology is based on a self-assembling peptide that creates a physical, mechanical barrier, which could be applied to seal organs or wounds that are leaking blood and other fluids.

