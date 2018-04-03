Archrock Partners (APLP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Analysts predict that Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.13 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Archrock Partners’ earnings. Archrock Partners reported earnings of $0.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 333.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Archrock Partners will report full-year earnings of $0.61 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $1.01 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Archrock Partners.

Archrock Partners (NASDAQ:APLP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The energy company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Archrock Partners had a negative net margin of 0.08% and a positive return on equity of 3.74%. The business had revenue of $141.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.97 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Archrock Partners’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

APLP has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase downgraded shares of Archrock Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Archrock Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Archrock Partners in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Archrock Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, December 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.50.

APLP traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $12.00. 128,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 281,131. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The company has a market capitalization of $876.33, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.00. Archrock Partners has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $17.14.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of APLP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Archrock Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $218,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Archrock Partners by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 154,146 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 19,223 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Archrock Partners by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 491,104 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049 shares during the period. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Archrock Partners by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 1,842,984 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,281,000 after purchasing an additional 715,440 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Square Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Archrock Partners during the 3rd quarter worth $214,000. 45.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Archrock Partners

Archrock Partners, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, provides natural gas contract operations services to customers in the United States. The company's contract operations services primarily include designing, sourcing, owning, installing, operating, servicing, repairing, and maintaining equipment to provide natural gas compression services to its customers.

